AMC Teases 'Kevin Can F**K Himself' Final Season in Trailer

AMC's dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself will debut its second and final season August 22, according to a new trailer released Monday.

The series' second season will continue to follow the exploits of a wife (Anne Murphy) who teams up with her neighbor (Mary Hollis Inboden) to kill the wife's self-centered husband (Eric Petersen).

According to AMC, at the end of season one the murder plot gets foiled by the husband's best friend (Alex Bonifer), forcing the women to come up with a new plan.

Also starring in the series are Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denbo and Candice Coke.

Kevin Can F**K Himself is executive produced by Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Craig DiGregorio, Sean Clements and Colin Walsh, according to AMC.

