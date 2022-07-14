AMC Taps the Undead Again in Trailer for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'

AMC unveiled new stories of an zombie apocalypse in the latest trailer for its upcoming horror series Tales of the Walking Dead, debuting August 14.

The six-episode anthology series -- the fourth in The Walking Dead franchise following the original The Walking Dead series, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond -- offers stand-alone tales focusing on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, according to the network. AMC added that the series will provide viewers with a chance to see the apocalypse through "different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Tales of the Walking Dead, from executive producers Scott Gimple and Channing Powell, stars Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu and Parker Posey.■