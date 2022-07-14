AMC Taps the Undead Again in Trailer for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Fourth series within 'The Walking Dead' Universe debuts August 14
AMC unveiled new stories of an zombie apocalypse in the latest trailer for its upcoming horror series Tales of the Walking Dead, debuting August 14.
The six-episode anthology series -- the fourth in The Walking Dead franchise following the original The Walking Dead series, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond -- offers stand-alone tales focusing on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, according to the network. AMC added that the series will provide viewers with a chance to see the apocalypse through "different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead."
Tales of the Walking Dead, from executive producers Scott Gimple and Channing Powell, stars Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu and Parker Posey.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
