AMC’s ‘Parish’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (March 25-31)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting on streaming and cable services
AMC’s drama series Parish leads a limited lineup of original shows debuting during the week of Easter.
Parish debuts March 31 and stars veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito as a taxi driver whose dark past is revived after the murder of his son. Also starring in the six-part series are Arica Himmel, Paula Malcomson, and Skeet Ulrich.
Premiering March 29 is Apple TV Plus' Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, a documentary film focused on the iconic comedy/actor. Martin Short, Tina Fey and Selena Gomez appear in the two-part profile.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of March 25-31. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
March 27, Dead Hot (comedy), Tubi
March 28, American Rust: Broken Justice (drama), Prime Video
March 28, The Baxters (drama), Prime Video
March 28, We Were The Lucky Ones (drama), Hulu
March 29, Madu (documentary), Disney Plus
March 29, Spermworld (documentary movie), FX
March 29, Renegade Nell (adventure), Disney Plus
March 31, A Gentleman in Moscow (drama), Showtime
