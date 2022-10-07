AMC Plus Floats January Debut Date for 'Mayfair Witches' in Series Trailer

AMC Plus will debut its new drama series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches on January 5, 2023, according to a new trailer released Thursday during New York Comic Con.

The eight-episode series, based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, focuses on a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations, said the streaming service.

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin. The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

The series is the second for AMC Networks based on Rice's works: Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire debuted on AMC October 2.■