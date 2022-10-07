AMC Plus Floats January Debut Date for 'Mayfair Witches' in Series Trailer
Series based on Anne Rice novels premieres January 2023
AMC Plus will debut its new drama series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches on January 5, 2023, according to a new trailer released Thursday during New York Comic Con.
The eight-episode series, based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, focuses on a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations, said the streaming service.
Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin. The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.
Also: TV Scares Up New Original Programming for Halloween
The series is the second for AMC Networks based on Rice's works: Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire debuted on AMC October 2.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.