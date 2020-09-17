AMC Plus Drops 'Gangs of London' Trailer

AMC Thursday released the official trailer for its drama series Gangs of London, which premieres on the AMC Plus premium service.

The 10-episode series follows follows a turbulent power struggle between international gangs after the head of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated, according to AMC.

Gangs of London stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).

AMC has already greenlit a second season of the series, which is produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister for Sky Studios.