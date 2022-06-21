AMC Greenlights Second Season of ‘Dark Winds’
Western noir crime thriller stars Zahn McClarnon
AMC Networks will bring back its recently launched drama series Dark Winds for a second season, the network said Tuesday.
The series, which follows a Tribal Police lieutenant as he seeks to solve a series of seemingly unrelated crimes on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation, debuted on AMC June 12 and attracted an audience of 2.2 million viewers on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, according to Nielsen.
Dark Winds, which stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten, also ranks as the most viewed series launch in AMC+ history.
The six-episode, second season of Dark Winds will debut in 2023, said the network.
Executive producers for the series include Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Calandra, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo.
“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks in a statement.. “We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year. Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.” ■
