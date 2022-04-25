AMC's 'Better Call Saul', HBO's 'We Own This City', Apple TV Plus's 'Slow Horses' and More in Busted Pilot
By Michael Malone , Kent Gibbons published
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about AMC's Better Call Saul, HBO's We Own This City, Apple TV Plus's Slow Horses and more.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
