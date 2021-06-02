Amazon Prime Sets Mary J. Blige Music Special
‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ premieres June 25
Amazon Prime will stream a new music documentary featuring R&B superstar Mary J. Blige on June 25, the streaming service said.
Mary J. Blige’s My Life, traces the singer’s inspiration in creating her signature 1994 album My Life, which propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom, according to Amazon. As part of the documentary, Blige will perform the album live for the first time, said the service.
Mary J. Blige’s My Life is executive produced by Blige, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Jeffrey Harleston and Jody Gerson.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.