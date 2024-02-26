Altice Shares Jump on Charter Buyout Report

Altice USA stock jumped 40% to $2.63 a share Monday after a report indicated Charter Communications was considering a bid for the New York-based cable operator.

The shares were up more than 50% in earlier trading.

The acquisition would give Charter a bigger hold on the New York metropolitan market, Bloomberg noted.

Charter’s stock was down 2% to $292 a share. Charter had no comment on the report.

Cable stocks have been hurt by competition from wireless broadband providers on top of the longer-term trend of cord-cutting weakening their TV business.

Earlier this month, Altice reported a net loss of $117.8 million for the fourth quarter and a $53.2 million loss for all of 2023.