Allied Progress Takes Aim at Trump Economic Nominees

Progressive group Allied Progress has launched what it calls the Trump Transparency Project.

The idea is to provide research and "rapid response" material for President-elect Donald Trump's appointees ahead of their confirmation hearings.

Their focus is on "economic appointees," which they initially identify as Steven Mnuchin (Treasury), Wilbur Ross (Commerce) and Todd Ricketts (Deputy Commerce Secretary). The goal is to "hold President-elect Donald Trump’s transition and eventual administration accountable for its economic appointments and policies..."

Generally, Trump's economic picks are businessmen like himself with pro-business policies or what Allied Progress calls "policies that betray hard-working Americans by prioritizing the needs of Wall Street and other powerful special interests."

The "research" on the site is essentially attacks on each of those three candidates, buttressed by some information.