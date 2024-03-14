Allen Media Group Renews Carriage Deal With Charter

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it reached a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with Charter Communications.

The deal covers retransmission consent for AMG’s local TV stations and cable networks The Weather Channel, TheGrio, Justice Central.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV, and Cars.TV.

Similar to Charter’s recent agreement with The Walt Disney Co., which gave Charter’s Spectrum video subscribers free access to Disney streaming services Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, Spectrum video subscribers will also get The Weather Channel DTC app.

"We are delighted to continue growing our relationship with Charter Communications,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Charter/Spectrum has been a phenomenal partner to our television networks and our broadcast television stations, and we look forward to prospering from this mutually beneficial arrangement for years to come.”