Allbritton Revenues Up 14% For Quarter

Allbritton released some preliminary financial results for

its second fiscal quarter (ended March 31) on Friday (April 16) and the news is

good.

According to the company, net revenues were up 14% to $45

million compared to $39.6 million for third-quarter 2009.

Excluding political, local and national ad revenue was up

15% to $37 million form $32.8 million for 3Q 2009.

Automotive advertising, a key local news category especially

hard hit by the recession, was up 54%, though the company did not break out the

figures. It did say the category represents 17% of total revenue for the

quarter. Allbritton did to its part to try to help out local dealers by giving

some cash to employees if they would agree to use it to buy a new or used car

from one of those dealers.

The company also announced an offer to buy back $455 million

in notes on (at 7.75% interest) due in 2012. Allbritton will pay a premium

of a little over $1.15 on the dollar. At the same time it is issuing $455

million in new notes (combined with its revolving credit

facility) to pay off the old ones and the premium.

Allbritton owns seven TV stations and 24-hour local cable

news channel, NewsChannel 8.

The company will report its results to the SEC by May 17.