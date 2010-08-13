Allbritton Pushes Comcast/NBCU Concerns at FCC

Allbritton

Communications executives continued to get facetime with the FCC Friday

to make their case that the FCC needs to either condition the

Comcast/NBCU deal to protect local market competition

or reject it.

According to

ex parte filings obtained by B&C, Allbritton

President Fred Ryan and outside antitrust counsel Rick Rule met with

Commissioner Robert McDowell on Friday (Aug. 13) to

discuss their grave concerns about Comcast's market power if it

combines with NBCU, particularly the impact on the D.C. market, where

Allbritton owns WJLA TV and NewsChannel 8 (which is being renamed TBDTV).

And on Aug.

11, Allbritton CEO Robert Allbritton met with FCC Chairman JuliusGenachowski to discuss the "potentially ominous" implications forNewsChannel 8.

The

conversation included the online access issue, according to Allbritton,

with the company talking about the potential for Comcast to favor its

Web sites over politico.com or TBD.com.

Senior VP

Jerald Fritz told B&C that they want to make sure

that "nothing is done to kill off NewsChannel 8," and that the company

has "serious concerns" about about the access to

online issue.