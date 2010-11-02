Allbritton Backs Title II Reclassification

In a filing at the FCC, Allbritton

Communications -- which owns TV stations, the Politico newspaper, a regional

cable news channel, and their associated Web sites (in this case particularly

those Web sites) -- says FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's

"third way" proposal is the right way.

"After careful review and consideration of

Chairman Genachowski's proposal for the ‘Third Way,' Allbritton finds

it to be a reasoned and enforceable framework that will prevent abuses on wired

and mobile Internet, and is pleased to support it," said the company.

The "third way" was the chairman's

proposal to reclassify broadband transmission as a common carrier service under

a handful of those regulations as a way to clarify its broadband oversight

authority and expand and codify its Internet openness principles.

Allbritton told the commission that with

more people accessing its news and information online, an open Internet is

vital, and that mobile access to that content is key to its future plans.

"An Internet controlled by gatekeepers with

incentives to favor their own content - a very real possibility without the

FCC's intervention - would have stymied past growth, and may very well stunt

wired and mobile Internet innovation far into the future should broadband

providers be left entirely unregulated," the company argues. "This

situation would be exacerbated where carriers also provide competitive program

offerings."

Allbritton did not mention Comcast/NBCU, but

it has been arguing at the FCC that the deal would pose a threat because of the

potential for Comcast to favor its Web sites over politico.com

or TBD.com, the site that hosts content from its WJLA Washington and News

Channel 8 video offerings.

"Carriers will have the opportunity and the

means to favor that content owned by the carrier or offered by carrier-business

partners all while slowing down or entirely blocking speech they find

competitive for any reason," Allbritton said in support of the

"third way." "Without the FCC's intervention, wireless

and wireline distributors will be capable of single-handedly controlling

the modern news cycle."

It was the FCC's smackdown of Comcast over

blocking BitTorrent peer-to-peer file transfers that prompted the Title II

reclassification proposal after a federal court threw out that decision as

insufficiently supported in law.