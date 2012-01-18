Allbritton: ‘Ample Evidence' of Shentel's Bad Faith

Allbritton has fired the latest volley in the

ongoing retrans battle with small cable company Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Shentel).

In

a filing with the FCC, a copy of which was obtained by B&C, Allbritton,

defending its earlier petition to the FCC to force Shentel to put WJLAWashington back on its system,

says that the record indicates Shentel negotiated in bad faith, and that

Shentel's opposition to the petition, filed last week, is an "odd mixture

of novel and ill-formed legal theory," and alleged "facts, that literally

cannot all be true."

Allbritton

said that WJLA had been unavailable to Shentel subscribers because the cable

company had only pretended to negotiate then withdrew an offer WJLA had

accepted and refused to proffer a new one, "refusing to accept its own

proposed terms -- while piously, gallingly, and disingenuously claiming it did

so to protect its subscribers from 'egregious rates' that it, in

fact, proposed," said Allbritton.

In

countering Shentel, Allbritton says that it is the Communications Act, not the

common law of contracts, under which the company was acting in bad faith, that

the company essentially admits to having violated the FCC's notice requirements

to subs, and that it demonstrates a pattern of behavior -- including not telling

the truth -- that the FCC needs to investigate further and levy a fine both for

bad faith negotiations and for "apparent false statements" to the

FCC.

The

FCC currently has an open proceeding in which it has proposed clarifying just

what constitutes good faith bargaining, but Allbritton suggests the case

against Shentel is cut and dried and that immediate redress is "uniquely

required" because Shentel subs are being denied "long-relied-upon

WJLA programming.