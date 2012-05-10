ALJ to Hear Game Show Net Carriage Complaint Against Cablevision

The FCC's Media Bureau has designated the Game Show

Network's program carriage complaint for hearing before an administrative law

judge if the two sides don't resolve it via third-party mediation in the

interim.





The bureau said that while it was not reaching any

conclusions on the merits, but that on its face GSN's arguments merited a full

hearing. "After reviewing GSN's complaint, we find that GSN has put forth

sufficient evidence supporting the elements of its program carriage

discrimination claim to establish a prima facie case," the bureau said.





In essence, the bureau concluded that GSN had provided

enough evidence that it competed for ad dollars and eyeballs with

Cablevision-owned nets, but was treated differently (GSN argues discriminated

against) when it came to carriage.





The bureau questioned whether GSN had offered sufficient

direct evidence of discrimination, but said given the amount of circumstantial

evidence, a hearing is warranted. It also pointed out that it had not weighed

GSN's evidence against rebuttal evidence from Cablevision, which will now be

the province of the administrative law judge.





"Once again, the FCC has revealed its inability to

administer its duties, just as it has failed to address the broken

retransmission consent system," said Cablevision in a statement. "It

should be obvious to anyone that a channel showing game shows and one showing

women's-oriented programming are not comparable. We will vigorously defend

against this preposterous FCC finding."





The parties have ten days from May 9 to seek alternate

dispute resolution (ADR) before the hearing proceeding will be launched. If

both sides agree, the hearing will be suspended while they try to come to a

resolution. If only one side wants ADR, it goes to hearing. Cablevision had no

comment on its next move beyond referring to the last line of its statement,

which at least suggests it is not in a conciliatory mood.





"We have no comment," said a GSN spokesperson, "the

Hearing Designation Order speaks for itself."





GSN filed the complaint Oct. 12, alleging Cablevisiondiscriminated against it by moving it to a premium sports tier, which cost the

channel eyeballs, while favoring similarly situated networks WE tv and Wedding

Central, in which Cablevision has a financial interest.

It wants the agency to force Cablevision to carry the network on what it says

are "nondiscriminatory terms and conditions" and pay a fine. FCC

rules prevent an MVPD from discriminating against unaffiliated nets in favor of

ones in which it has a financial interest.





"[T]he existing record, including Cablevision's answer and

other pleadings, makes clear that there are substantial and material questions

of fact as to whether Cablevision has engaged in conduct that violates the

program carriage provisions of the Act and the Commission's Rules," the

bureau said. "We therefore initiate this hearing proceeding. We direct the

Presiding Judge to develop a full and complete record and to conduct a de novo

examination of all relevant evidence in order to make an Initial

Decision."





The bureau rejected Cablevision's argument that GSN's complaint

was filed after the statute of limitations, and accepted GSN's argument that it

was similarly situated "with respect to genre" to Cablevision's WE tv

and now-defunct Wedding Central.





"Under Cablevision's view of the program carriage

statute of limitations," said the bureau, "an MVPD could delete an

unaffiliated network from all of its systems one year after the execution of

the contract in order to favor its affiliated network and then claim that such

conduct cannot be challenged under the program carriage rules because it

occurred outside of the one-year window for filing a complaint. We find this

view untenable as it would eviscerate the protections provided by the program

carriage statute."





As to GSN being in the same ballpark as Cablevision's

channels, the bureau was swayed by GSN testimony that "all feature

female-oriented reality and competition-based programming" and "are

similarly situated with respect to ratings on a national basis and within the

New York DMA, as well as among specific demographic groups." The bureau

also said GSN had made a case for its having been treated differently on the

basis of affiliation.





GSN had made the point that while Cablevision carried GSN on

a sports tier, it carried Wedding Central on expanded basic even though no

other major cable operator gave Wedding Central similar carriage.



