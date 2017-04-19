Alex Burgos Joins TechNet to Expand Federal Advocacy

TechNet, which advocates for tech and computer companies at the federal, state and local level, has named Alex Burgos VP of federal policy, government relations and communications, where he will expand federal advocacy.

Burgos has been deputy chief of staff and communications director for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and a senior advisor for the senator's run for the Republican presidential nomination.

His resume also includes director of special media for Gov. Mitt Romney's run for the White House in 2008 and a stint at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

He joins TechNet, whose members include Apple, Microsoft, Google and Oracle, on April 25.

“As a seasoned veteran of Capitol Hill and federal campaigns at all levels, Alex brings a wealth of policy experience, deep relationships, and strategic vision to TechNet," said Linda Moore of TechNet in a statement.



Among TechNet's telecom priorities at the federal level are promoting access to unlicensed and licensed spectrum, including clearing spectrum from the broadcast incentive auction, a process that began last week with the FCC's announcement about the post-incentive auction repack and the official start of the 39-month shot clock on clearing wireless broadband spectrum for the forward auction winners.