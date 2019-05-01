Aldam Elected Chair of News Media Alliance

Mark Aldam, EVP at Hearst, has been elected chairman of the News Media Alliance.

He had been vice chairman. Kirk Davis, CEO, GateHouse Media, will succeed Aldam as vice chairman

“Mark has been a tremendous asset to the Alliance and I am confident he will continue to exhibit the same strong leadership and enthusiasm for the industry as Chairman that he has always shown,” said News Media Alliance president and CEO David Chavern.

Also elected were Terry Egger, CEO and publisher, Philadelphia Media Network, secretary; and Antoinette 'Toni' Bush, EVP and global head of government affairs, News Corp, treasurer.