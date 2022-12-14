Albuquerque TV Stations Start Broadcasting in NextGen Format
KASY-TV transmitting ATSC 3.0 signal
TV stations in Albuquerque began delivering programming using the new NextGen TV broadcast format.
KASY-TV, which is owned by Mission Broadcasting, converted its signal to ATSC 3.0, using the additional capacity to carry its own programming as well as the programming shown by three other stations in the market -- KOAT-TV, KRQE-TV and KWBQ-TV.
Those three stations will continue to broadcast using the old ATSC 1.0 digital signal until a critical mass of sets with NextGen TV receivers are bought by consumers in the markets.
The switchover plan came after a decade of development and months of planning by the stations, whose efforts were coordinated by BitPath, a company that develops new data broadcasting services enabled by ATSC 3.0 transmissions.
The NextGen signal promises a better picture, improved sound and access to internet-based programming.
The additional digital services made possible using the ATSC 3.0 signals are expected to generate as much as an incremental $15 billion in revenue for the country’s broadcasters.
At this point more than 50 cities across the U.S. have begun the switchover to NextGen TV. ■
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.