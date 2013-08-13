Al Jazeera Names 'America Tonight' Correspondents

Michael Okwu and Sarah Hoye have joined as the newest correspondents for Al Jazeera America's daily prime time show, America Tonight, hosted by Joie Chen.

They join already-announced correspondents Sheila MacVicar, Adam May, Lori Jane Gilha, and Christof Putzel.

Okwu is formerly with NBC News in Los Angeles and also includes CNN on his resume. Hoye comes from CNN, where she was a correspondent in Philadelphia.

The channel, based in New York, launches Aug. 20