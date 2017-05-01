Ajit Pai's Hill Briefing on Open Internet NPRM Rescheduled

FCC chairman Ajit Pai's meeting with some top Hill leaders of both parties has been rescheduled for May 3 at 1:30 p.m., according to a source familiar with the meeting.

He had been scheduled to brief a bipartisan group of House Energy & Commerce Committee members last Friday on his plans for reversing Title II, but work on the appropriations bill intervened and the legislators had to postpone it.

Some Democrats wanted a briefing before last week's vote on the Open Internet order Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on reversing the classification of ISPs as common carriers subject to mandatory access rules, but Pai could not accommodate the meeting, according to sources, in part because he had another briefing.

Democrats are vowing to fight the reclassification as a threat to internet openness while Republicans are praising the effort as rolling back unnecessary regs.

Pai has tentatively scheduled a vote at the May 18 public meeting on the NPRM, which has been christened "Restoring Internet Freedom."