AjitPai Ready to Maximize Competition, Innovation

Ajit

Pai, the recently-approved Republican FCC commissioner, says he is ready to

maximize competition and innovation.

"I am honored that the United States

Senate has voted to confirm me to the Federal Communications Commission,"

new Republican FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai told B&C/Multi in an e-mail

Monday.

"I want to thank President Obama for

nominating me and Senator McConnell for his support throughout this process. I

am grateful to [Senate Commerce] Chairman [Jay] Rockefeller, ranking Member

[Kay Bailey] Hutchison, and the other members of the Commerce Committee for the

many courtesies they extended to me in recent months. I also wish to thank my

home state senators, Senator Roberts and Senator Moran, for their efforts on my

behalf.

"I congratulate my fellow nominee Jessica

Rosenworcel on her confirmation and am eager to work with her, Chairman

[Julius] Genachowski, Commissioner [Robert] McDowell, and Commissioner [Mignon]

Clyburn on the critical work ahead of us. Finally, I know from firsthand

experience the skills and talents of the staff at the FCC. It will be a

privilege to work with them once again to maximize the benefits of competition

and innovation for American consumers and to create a regulatory environment

that will allow the communications industry to play a leading role in promoting

economic growth and job creation."

"Competition," "innovation" and "consumer are

all important words in the current FCC lexicon, though Republicans and

Democrats often have quite different views on how to achieve them.

Pai and Rosenworcel were approved Monday bythe Senate to assume two vacant FCC commissioner seats.