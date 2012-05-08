Air Force: No Retaliation Against '60 Minutes' Whistle-Blowers

An Air Force witness at a Senate Armed Services Committee

hearing Tuesday said there would be no retaliation against the pilots who blew

the whistle on continuing hypoxia issues with the F22 in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday (May 6).

That came in response to a question from Republican Senator

Scott Brown of Massachusetts. Lieutenant General Janet Wolfenbarger told the

committee that the F22 was safe to fly, but that it was still trying to get to

the root cause of the problems that more than two dozen pilots had experienced,

which included nausea and disorientation, symptoms the 60 Minutes whistle-blowers said had prompted them to decline to fly

the plane and to go on the air without permission to discuss the problem.

Gen. Wolfenbarger said it was her understanding that a

directive had been issued making clear the protected whistle-blower status of

the pilots who have complained.

She conceded that there had been 14 incidents before a

four-month moratorium on flying the planes, then 11 incidents after the plane

was returned to service. But she also pointed out that was 0.1% of total

flights. She also said the Air Force had taken 17 steps to try to mitigate

risks to its pilots.

The line of F22 questioning was prompted by the 60 Minutes piece, which featured two

pilots suggesting they were being used as guinea pigs to test the Air Force

fixes, which they boiled down to introducing a charcoal filter and an

oxygen sensor. The Air Force has narrowed the threat to either not enough

oxygen or a foreign contaminant, and Gen. Wolfenbarger suggested they were

focusing on the former, given the height at which the plane flies and the G's pulled

during maneuvers.