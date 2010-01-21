Air America Closing Down

Air America,

the progressive radio network that launched in 2004 in an effort to try and

match the success of right-leaning talk radio, ceased original programming

Thursday (Jan. 21) and said it would be filing for bankruptcy as it winds down

its operations entirely.

The announcement came in a memo from Charlie Kireker, chair

of Air America Media. He said affiliates would get repeats starting at 6 p.m.

today (Jan. 21) and continuing over the weekend and that the network would shut

down completely at 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

Employees will collect paychecks through today and severance

will be offered to all those with more than six months service.

"We will strive to assist affiliates and partners in

achieving a smooth transition," he said, saying the network had run into

the "perfect storm" that has claimed other radio victims, but that he

is proud of the network's mission, which "lives on through the words and

actions of so many former radio hosts who are active today in progressive

causes and media nationwide."

Most prominent among them was inaugural anchor Al Franken,

now a Democratic Senator from Minnesota.