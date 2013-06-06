Agenda Announced for Clyburn's First Public Meeting

The FCC has released

the agenda for the first public meeting under acting chairwoman and it includes

an update on the broadcast incentive auction, improving broadband data

collection.

That meeting is

scheduled for Thursday, June 27.

Also on the agenda

is an item to improve broadband data collection, to increase the amount of

flexible use spectrum, protecting proprietary network information on mobile

devices and the state of Universal Service Fund reform.

Clyburn could be in

her post until the end of the year, in which case she would almost certainly

have to act on the proposed incentive auction band plan, which has drawn

criticism from broadcasters and some major wireless companies.