Agenda Announced for Clyburn's First Public Meeting
The FCC has released
the agenda for the first public meeting under acting chairwoman and it includes
an update on the broadcast incentive auction, improving broadband data
collection.
That meeting is
scheduled for Thursday, June 27.
Also on the agenda
is an item to improve broadband data collection, to increase the amount of
flexible use spectrum, protecting proprietary network information on mobile
devices and the state of Universal Service Fund reform.
Clyburn could be in
her post until the end of the year, in which case she would almost certainly
have to act on the proposed incentive auction band plan, which has drawn
criticism from broadcasters and some major wireless companies.
