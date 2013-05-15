AG Holder: Justice Should Be Able to Go After Some Illegal Streaming as Felony

At a House Judiciary Committee Justice Department oversight hearing Wednesday, attorney general Eric Holder said that being able to classify illegal streaming as a felony, not just a misdemeanor, is necessary for the government to have in its toolkit.

Asked by Rep. Mel Watt (D-N.C.) why Justice felt it needed that expanded power, Holder said that sometimes such streaming involves thousands and millions of dollars. He said that Justice wasn't looking to turn streaming from a misdemeanor to a crime, but that in some cases it needed that added power "consistent with the nature of the harm."

Register of copyrights Maria Pallante has also pushed for making streaming a felony.