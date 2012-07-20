Affils Make Case to Commerce for Retaining Retrans

The NBC and CBS affiliates have both sent letters to the

Senate Commerce Committee making their pitch for preserving the

must-carry/retransmission consent regime.

In his letter to the committee in advance of a July 24

hearing on the 1992 Cable Act, which created that regime as well as program

carriage and access obligations for cable operators, NBC TV affiliate board vice

chairman Ralph Oakley said that "Congress should not interfere with fair

market negotiations, and it should not choose to subsidize cable and satellite

distributors by disrupting basic property rights and exclusivity protections

that are at the core of our unique broadcasting system."

He said that as the committee reviews the act, it should

keep in mind that local broadcasters spend billions of dollars on news, sports

and entertainment programming, that cable and satellite resell that content,

that in order for broadcasters to pay for that content it needs and deserves

compensation from those resellers, and that under the current system the vast

number deals get done without incident.

In their letter, CBS TV Affiliate Association chair Chris

Cornelius and vice chair Michael Fiorile say that retrans was needed in 1992

and it still needed today. To repeal it, they say, would bring uncertainty and

undercut localism.

They argue that broadcasters aren't asking for unfair

compensation, pointing out cable systems pay 15 times more in fees for the four

most expensive cable nets than for the Big Four broadcast network affiliates.

As to the playing field being tilted toward broadcasters in those negotiations,

they say broadcasters are usually the weaker party in terms of "people

served, revenues, profits and asset values."

"Without fair compensation for the content broadcasters

have created or acquired, local television stations will be fundamentally

impaired in their efforts to innovate. Without the content that the public most

needs and desires," say Cornelius and Fiorile, "the benefits of video

innovation and the vibrancy of our country's media will suffer.... Broadcasters

should be allowed to continue to participate in fair market negotiations with

respect to the resale of their content by pay-TV providers, and the government

should decline to subsidize broadcasters' pay-TV competitors by weakening the

retransmission consent principle and the exclusivity rights that support

it."