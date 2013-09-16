AEI Launches Internet Free Market Center

The American Enterprise Institute has launched the Center for Internet, Communications, and Technology Policy (CICT) to push for a hands-off regulatory approach to the Internet and high tech innovation.

The center will be directed by AEI scholar Jeffrey Eisenach and include TechPelicyDaily.com, a site that will aggregate writings from various AEI members about how "the forces of entrepreneurship and dynamic competition are creating miraculous gains in technology and the Internet,” Arthur Brooks said in announcing the center.

Their argument will be that the free market is what makes the Internet a success, with the center's goal to keep it that way, said Eisenach.

That center's creation comes as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decides to what degree the FCC has the authority to regulate broadband access. Last week it held oral argument on Verizon's challenge to the FCC's Open Internet order.