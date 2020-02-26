A+E Networks Letting Peacock Stream Series
Deal includes ‘First 48,’ “Storage Wars’ ‘Pawn Stars’
A+E Networks, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst, has made a deal to have some of its series stream on Comcast’s Peacock--a competitor to Disney’s Hulu.
Some of the shows included in the agreement include First 48, Storage Wars and Cold Case Files from A&E and Pawn Stars, American Pickers and Project Blue Book from History.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Peacock is set to launch on April 15.
Newsletter Sign-Up
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.