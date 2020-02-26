A+E Networks Letting Peacock Stream Series

A+E Networks, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst, has made a deal to have some of its series stream on Comcast’s Peacock--a competitor to Disney’s Hulu.

Some of the shows included in the agreement include First 48, Storage Wars and Cold Case Files from A&E and Pawn Stars, American Pickers and Project Blue Book from History.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Peacock is set to launch on April 15.