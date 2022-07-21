A+E Networks, History Form Partnership With George Clooney’s Roybal Fund

A+E Networks and its History Channel have forged a partnership with the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet Fund, which was set up by George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, to help historically underrepresented students prepare to get into the film and TV industry.

Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group, has joined the Roybal advisory board. Other board members include Clooney, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, Nicole Avant, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jim Gianopulos.

“One of the most powerful ways to diversify the entertainment industry is to provide a new generation with practical hands-on skills and connections, which is why I am honored to serve as a founding member of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet School Advisory Board,” Buccieri said.

“The History Channel is proud to be a founding partner at the school to help support educators, augment curriculum, provide opportunities that inspire curiosity and empower students to excel. The Roybal school will help infuse the media and entertainment industry with an incredible new pool of creatives, and I am thrilled to play a role in this important endeavor," Buccieri said.

The first class of Roybal’s academy will be seated in the fall, starting with students from the ninth and tenth grades.

The History Channel and A+E Networks will provide classroom resources and an innovative curriculum developed to meet the standards prescribed by the state of California and the University of California system, plus offer students access to special screenings and guest speakers, including distinguished historians.

A+E Networks creatives and company leaders with expertise in a range of behind-the-camera roles will develop and lead learning sessions designed to give students access to practical skill-based learning.

“We welcome Paul and his shared commitment to the board’s mission. With Paul and the support of The History Channel, we are able to accelerate our collective impact on Roybal’s students,” Lourd said. “We look forward to other individuals and companies joining our efforts.” ■