Advocacy Groups Target Cartoon, Nick Web Sites in FTC Complaints

A coalition of child advocacy groups is asking

the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Cartoon Network (Turner) and

Nickelodeon (Viacom) Web sites, among others, for what they say are unfair and

deceptive acts in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

(COPPA).

Cartoon

and Nick were keeping their powder dry until the complaints were officially

lodged Wednesday, but a Nickelodeon source told B&C/Multi that its site did not violate COPPA.

In

addition to pushing the FTC to better enforce current law, the groups are

urging it to wrap up its proposals to update the COPPA rules.

According

to copies of the complaints to be filed Wednesday, the groups, which include

Center For Digital Democracy, Consumer Federation of America, and Children Now,

argue that the sites' use of "refer-a-friend" viral marketing techniques runs

afoul of those protections, and want the FTC to clarify that placing tracking

cookies and soliciting e-mail addresses requires notice and parental approval.

In

their complaint against Nick.com, the groups argue that online games that ask

for e-mail addresses to share the game with friends are collecting personal

info without the requisite notice that the e-mails being collected will be used

for marketing messages. They also claim the game's send-to-a-friend form makes

no mention of parents, which they call a clear violation of COPPA requirements

that Web operators make "all reasonable efforts" to give parents

notice of information collection or sharing.

"Children's

Privacy Advocates respectfully request that the FTC take prompt against

Nickelodeon for its collection of personal information from children in

violation of COPPA," they say. "By failing to comply with its

obligation to provide notice of its privacy practices and obtain verifiable

consent from parents before collecting personal information from children,

Nickelodeon endangers children's privacy, exposes children to intrusive

marketing behind parents' backs, and violates the FTC's regulations."

The

complaint against CartoonNetwork.com is similar. The groups argue that the site

"collects personal information from children without giving clear and

understandable notice to parents and without even attempting to obtain

verifiable parental consent." Again the target is online games that ask

the user to share them with a friend through an online form that solicits the

friend's e-mail address.

While

COPPA has an exemption from the consent requirement for one-time contact with a

child "for the sole purpose of responding directly...to a specific

request" from the child, they say that applies to information on that

child, not personal information from a second child--the friend whose e-mail

has been supplied so they can share the game. "When Cartoon Network

collects the email address of a child's friend for the purpose of sending

marketing messages to that friend, the child's friend has not requested that

Cartoon Network send her anything. Thus, Cartoon Network's collection of email

addresses is not exempt," they say.

The

goal of the complaints is partly to light fire under the FTC. Jeff Chester,

executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, suggests the FTC has

been too slow to make changes to COPPA to keep up with sophisticated online

marketing techniques. "They have been slow to update their rules," he

says. "How could companies like Time Warner and Viacom possibly think that

giving them the e-mail addresses of their friends is permissible either in

terms of privacy or marketing practices?"

"Cartoon

Network takes its compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

(COPPA) very seriously. We will review any allegations closely," the

company said in a statement, adding that it had no further comment having not

seen the complaints.

Nickelodeon

declined comment, but according to a company source familiar with Nick's online

practices who asked to speak on background, said that Nick.com does not store

or record the e-mail addresses from those friends, and that, under COPPA, no

parental notification is needed when only a name and e-mail address are being

requested.

Also

targeted in the complaint were sites run by Subway, General Mills, and

McDonalds that also employ the share-with-friends functionality.