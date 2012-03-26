Administration Pans Republican FCC Reform Bill

The Obama Administration came out officially

Monday against the House Republican's FCC reform bill (H.R. 3309).

House

Democrats also opposed the bill, which among many other things would require

the FCC to justify regulations according to costs and benefits, survey the

state of the marketplace periodically, and before initiating any new

rulemakings, take other steps to make sure the public is getting bang for its

regulatory buck, apply shot clocks to decisions, put a "narrowly

tailored" restriction on all merger conditions.

Like

those House Democrats, the Office of Management and Budget, part of the

executive office of the President, said it opposed the bill "because it

would limit the ability of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to

exercise its statutory duty to protect the public interest in its review of

transactions affecting the vital communications industry."

The

House Rules Committee Monday was setting rules for debate on the bill, which

is scheduled to be brought to the House floor for debate and a vote Tuesday (March 27), according to the office of Majorioty Leader Eric Cantor.(R-Va.).

OMB

said the bill would effectively create a separate Administrative Procedures Act

for the FCC.

"H.R.

3309 would also limit the FCC's ability to impose conditions, or to accept

commitments from transacting parties, as part of its review of transfers of

licenses and other assets," said the White House. "These restrictions

would harm the Federal Government's ability to promote the most effective

competitive outcome in any given transaction involving communications

firms. H.R. 3309 would limit the ability of the FCC and the Justice

Department to work together on telecommunications matters to protect consumers,

promote competition, and increase innovation to ensure access to more choices,

lower rates and prices, and better products."

HR

3309 passed out of the House Energy & Commerce Committee earlier this month

on a party line vote.

The

cable, phone and broadcast industries all supported the House Republican FCC

reform efforts. Those Republicans had argued that the bill was a way to apply

President Obama's regulatory reform principles to independent agencies -- in

this case the FCC -- that were not bound by his Executive Order on regulatory

review.

House

Democrats said HR 3309 will needlessly tie the FCC's hands and lead to endlesslitigation

and have the potential to undo decades of court precedent under the

Administrative Procedures Act, and could create uncertainty and confusion for

the FCC and interested stakeholders going forward.

To

the Republicans' argument about being in the spirit of the Obama deregulatory

directive, the Office of Management and Budget said: "[T]he Administration

is committed to ensuring that the decisions of all Federal agencies are open,

transparent, well-founded, and protective of the public interest. H.R.

3309 does not further those goals."