Administration Issues Latest IP Enforcement Action Plan

The Obama Administration is seeking comment on how to gauge

the effectiveness of the joint ISP/studio "SixStrikes" initiative to discourage intellectual property theft, will

develop "best practices" for rights holders involved in those service

providers voluntary initiatives, and will also direct the Department of

Commerce to issue an annual report -- it issued a one-time report last year -- on

the number of jobs created and contributions to GDP from "intellectual

property-intensive industries."

That is according to the just-released "2013

Joint Strategic Plan on Intellectual Property Enforcement" from U.S.

Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator Victoria Espinel. The plans is

the fourth such blueprint, and deals with ways to better coordinate, educate

and enforce, as well as review domestic laws for possible changes.

"[I]nfringement of intellectual property continues to

pose significant risk to our economy and to our ability to compete

globally," she said in the introduction to the report.

Espinel put an exclamation point on education. "[The

Administration believes that when Americans and people around the world are

given real choices between legal and illegal options, the vast majority will

want to choose the legal option."

That is the theory behind the Six Strikes program, in which

AT&T, Cablevision, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Verizon and music producers

and studios teamed up earlier this year on a program to notify subs when they

appear to be infringing using peer-to-peer networks.

But the administration is taking a trust and verify

approach. To that end, the Patent and Trademark Office will ask for public

input on how to "to assess the effectiveness of voluntary

initiatives."

Those voluntary initiatives to fight IP theft could extend

beyond ISPs and content providers to include search engines as well as

"encouraging" rights holders -- like TV and film studios -- to adopt

best practices. Among the reports new action items are "facilitate

voluntary initiatives to reduce online intellectual property infringement. IPEC

will reach out to additional sectors (which may include data storage services,

domain name registrars, and search engines) and encourage rights holders to

adopt a set of best practices." As well as beginning the process of assessing

those initiatives, which in addition to Six Strikes includes a May 2012,

Association of National Advertisers and the American Association of Advertising

Agencies pledge "to not support online piracy and counterfeiting with

advertising revenue."

Other action items for 2013 and beyond include:

"Conduct a comprehensive review of domestic

laws to determine needed legislative changes to improve enforcement;

"Improve transparency in intellectual property policymaking. IPEC [the

Office of the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator] will look for

additional ways to hear concerns and gather input from a wide range of

stakeholders;

"Improve IPR enforcement efficacy by leveraging advanced technology and

expertise. IPEC will chair an interagency working group to identify and advance

new and innovative technologies to improve enforcement capabilities at the

border. In addition, law enforcement agencies will look for ways to engage

outside technology experts and Internet engineers to increase expertise on

online enforcement approaches;