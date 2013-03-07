Administration Emphasizes Stakeholder-Driven Cybersecurity Framework

The Obama Administration talked up a collaborative, voluntary

and stakeholder-driven cybersecurity best practices framework at a Senate

hearing Wednesday, but also said Congress should legislate that voluntary

framework.

That came in an unusual joint hearing between the Senate

Commerce Committee and Homeland Security Committee on implementing the president's

executive order establishing that voluntary framework.

Senators from both committees and on both sides of the aisle

agreed that cyberattacks were a growing threat that needed a coordinated

government response. Several senators said they thought there was a possibility

for consensus legislation in this legislation -- attempts to do so failed in

the last Congress.

But Rockefeller and the two administration witnesses,

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and Patrick

Gallagher of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, agreed that

Republican-backed House legislation that dealt primarily with information

sharing was not sufficient to address the problem. NSA is charged by the White

House with facilitating and providing technical support for the industry-driven

cybersecurity framework.

That House bill, which is backed by the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association was reintroducedthis session by Rep. Mike Rogers.

Napolitano said a "suite" of legislation was

needed that would 1) incorporate privacy and civil liberties; 2) create

information sharing standards; 3) provide additional tools to fight cybercrime;

4) create a data breach reporting requirement; and 5) give DHS hiring authority

equivalent to the National Security Agency.

In his opening statement, Senate Commerce chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) said that an attack on a private company was the same as

an attack on the entire nation when it involved critical infrastructure; melding

up government and private interests was one of the things that made the

cybersecurity issue a difficult one.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said that he was concerned about a

voluntary framework without some kind of legislative enforcement backstop

because a company who did not volunteer could become an entry point for attacks

on participants who were using those best practices. Warner said that given the

increase in attacks, he said he saw some movement in the business community for

having an enforcement mechanism.

Republican Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) praised the president's

executive order, but also said he was concerned about the government role in

securing cybersecurity given its own issues with protecting the government's

computer systems.

Gallagher repeatedly emphasized that the voluntary cybersecurity

framework created by the president's executive order was just that, and that he

wanted industry to come up with that framework. Napolitano said that the

government would use carrots rather than sticks for industry, including

procurement and contract incentives for adopting standards.

Gallagher said the goal is to set standards, and have

industry decide how best to do that. Napolitano said that to the extent that

this is a national security interest and the government is leaving it to industry,

that is a first, and a "grand and bold experiment," rather than a

top-down government process as is usually the case with national security.

Gallagher suggested an added benefit of having the industry

drive the framework is that the government sequester cuts would not have much effect

on that process, as opposed to a government top-down process.

Asked why there seemed to be a shift in the industry,

Napolitano suggested it was because the president involved them in the creation

of the executive order itself, and because the administration did not stop work

when the Democrat-backed bill failed in the last Congress.