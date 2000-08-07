AdForce extends EveryWhere base
AdForce, an online provider of centralized, outsourced ad-management and -delivery services, has extended its EveryWhere program to the interactive TV market. The company will help advertisers reach interactive television's subscriber base with viewer-targeting capabilities.
AdForce supports multiple ad formats for the interactive TV medium, including HTML scripts, drop-down menus and I-frames, JavaScript banner ads, Activate.net streaming media, and Java applets.
