Adelstein Saluted for Commitment to Rural Telecom

Former FCC commissioner and Rural Utilities Service director

Jonathan Adelstein has been named the Rural Broadband Alliance's first American

Rural Champion.

The coalition of rural telecom carriers singled Adelstein

out for helping incorporate rural issues in the 1996 Telecom Act while a Senate

staffer and championing rural broadband as an FCC commissioner as well as heading

up the RUS' broadband stimulus loan program since being named to head RUS in

2009.

"Although he has left public service and no longer is

in a position to advocate for rural interests within the Obama administration,

it is important that Jonathan Adelstein's passion and commitment to rural

America be recognized," said the group.

Adelstein left RUS earlier this year to head the Personal

Communications Industry Association (PCIA).