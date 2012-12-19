Adelstein Saluted for Commitment to Rural Telecom
Former FCC commissioner and Rural Utilities Service director
Jonathan Adelstein has been named the Rural Broadband Alliance's first American
Rural Champion.
The coalition of rural telecom carriers singled Adelstein
out for helping incorporate rural issues in the 1996 Telecom Act while a Senate
staffer and championing rural broadband as an FCC commissioner as well as heading
up the RUS' broadband stimulus loan program since being named to head RUS in
2009.
"Although he has left public service and no longer is
in a position to advocate for rural interests within the Obama administration,
it is important that Jonathan Adelstein's passion and commitment to rural
America be recognized," said the group.
Adelstein left RUS earlier this year to head the Personal
Communications Industry Association (PCIA).
