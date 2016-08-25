Ad Council Teams With GSD&M on Flood PSA

The Ad Council, with creative supplied by ad agency GSD&M, has produced a 30-second TV PSA to let viewers know how they can help in the Louisiana flood relief efforts.

The council says that some 60,000 homes in Louisiana have been affected and more than 106,000 residents/households have sought assistance from FEMA.

The PSA points viewers toward OurTurnToHelp.org, a clearinghouse for donations to Feeding America network member Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana, American Red Cross, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Capital Area United Way, The Humane Society of the United States, and Companion Animal Alliance.

The National Association of Broadcasters says it has been in touch with the council about the PSA and will make it available to members on its website.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tdNt6_F0CA[/embed]