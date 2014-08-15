Ad Council Takes Drama Out of GED

The Ad Council has launched a new series of public service announcements (PSAs) to promote GED (high school equivilancy test) diplomas.

Called "Skip the Drama," the spots compare the drama of not having a high school diploma — say when faced with a job application form that asks for a high school diploma — with the drama of a soap opera or country song.

The creative for the spots, which were launched in conjunction with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, were supplied by McCann.

