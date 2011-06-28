Ad Council Launches Food Safety Campaign

The Ad Council (http://www.adcouncil.org/) launched a campaign on food safety in partnership with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection service, FDA and CDC.

Food Safe Families will be the first PSA campaign on that issue for the council, which lines up donated creative and ad time and space on TV and radio, print and associated Web sites, including social media.

The campaign is timed to debut in advance of the July 4 weekend and the start of the summer season, when foodborne illnesses (food poisoning) increase with more cookouts and increased risk of bacteria in food (think potato salad left out too long).

The campaign, created pro bono by JWT New York, uses humor to drive home the message of four key food-handling practices: Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill.