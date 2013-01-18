Activists Celebrate Anniversary of SOPA/PIPA Demise

Some Internet activists and opponents of recent

congressional attempts to pass antipiracy legislation were celebrating on

Friday.

That is because it is the one-year anniversary of the defeat

of the Stop Online Piracy Act. Technically, it is the anniversary of the Web

blackout protest (Jan. 20 was the date Congress tabled the House bill and its

Protect IP Act [PIPA] complement in the Senate). Thatprotest included Google, Craigslist and Wikipedia.

"We are grateful that one year ago today Internet users,

along with public interest groups and Internet companies, halted extreme

copyright legislation that would have altered and harmed the Internet,"

said Computer & Communications Industry Association president and CEO Ed

Black in a statement. "Once even a piece of Internet freedom is lost, it

is hard to get it back."

Black

suggested the fight for those pieces of the Internet was not over. "While

there is an overwhelming realization on Capitol Hill, thanks to the SOPA

defeat, that measures that tinker with how the Internet works can have

collateral damage, we expect those pushing for extreme copyright enforcement

measures will try again."