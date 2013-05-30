Acting FCC Chairwoman Clyburn Announces Staff

Acting FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn has announced the staffers who will help her navigate her new post. "I am delighted to welcome this group of outstanding professionals and public servants to my office," the chairwoman said in a statement. "Their roles and responsibilities are vital to the Commission's work as we serve the American people. This is a strong team, and I will rely on their steady counsel, depth of knowledge, and valuable experience in my role as acting chairwoman."

That role could last several months while the Senate vets FCC chair nominee Tom Wheeler and Republicans settle on a replacement for commissioner Robert McDowell, who will also need Senate approval.

Michelle Ellison, currently chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, will serve as chief of staff. Dave Grimaldi, who had been chief of staff to commissioner Clyburn, will be chief counsel and senior legal adviser. Sarah Whitesell will be legal advisor, media issues. She had been deputy bureau chief of the Media Bureau. Clyburn staffer Louis Peraertz will be legal advisor for wireless, international and public safety issues. Rebekah Goodheart will be legal advisor, wireline issues.

Drema Johnson will be confidential assistant, DeeAnn Smith staff assistant and Dorothy Givens-Terry and Carol Lott will serve as special assistants.