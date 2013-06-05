Acting FCC Chair Clyburn Names Acting Enforcement Bureau Chief

Acting FCC chair Mignon Clyburn has named Robert Ratcliffe acting chief of the Enforcement Bureau.

Ratcliffe has been deputy chief of the Media Bureau. He succeeds Michelle Ellison, who Clyburn tapped to be her chief of staff.

Ratcliffe is a 35-year veteran of of the commission, having served as acting chief of the Media Bureau and deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau. He began at the original Cable Television Bureau.

"I am pleased that Mr. Ratcliffe has agreed to serve in this critical role," said Clyburn. "Bob is a top-flight lawyer who will bring his vast experience, sound legal judgment and overall sense of fairness to this effort."