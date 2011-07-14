ACT Seeks State Investigations of AT&T & PEG

American Community Television has asked Attorneys General in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee to investigate how AT&T delivers Public, Educational and Government (PEG) channels on its U-Verse video platform.

ACT, which advocates for PEG channels, says that the blind and vision-impaired can't access the channels through the on-screen menus and has complained about the issue before, as well as AT&T's PEG treatment in general.

"People who are blind or visually impaired shouldn't be denied a service they are already paying for in their cable bills," said John Rocco, president of American Community Television, who is visually impaired. "U-verse makes it impossible to access these channels without assistance..."

AT&T begs to differ.

"We are committed to carrying Public, Educational, and Government (PEG) programming over AT&T U-verse TV, having deployed the service in hundreds of cities with hundreds of PEG channels," the company said in a statement... "[O]ur PEG programming can be easily and quickly accessible, is high quality and offers many benefits."

ACT has also called for PEG commitments as part of any AT&T/T-Mobile merger.