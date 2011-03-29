ACT Calls For PEGCommitments In AT&T/T-Mobile

American Community Television (ACT) has called for PEG

commitments as part of any AT&T/T-Mobile merger.

ACT, which advocates for protections and better

treatment/placement of public, educational and government (PGE)

channels, pointed to Comcast's "willingness" to make PEG

access commitments in securing FCC approval of its deal to join up with NBCU, and

wants the AT&T/T-Mobile meld to include PEG

provisions on AT&T's U-Verse video service.

Comcast pledged not to move PEG

channels to digital until a community was ready or its system went all-digital,

and to "safeguard the continued accessibility and signal quality of PEG

channels on its cable television systems and introduce new on demand and online

platforms for PEG content."

ACT has complained that the channels on U-Verse, which is

already digital and so has no migration issues, are hard to find and suffer from

bad transmission quality. They also complain that AT&T charges communities

for the cost of transmission, pointing to a March 2008 video they said

illustrated the problems.

"We are going to call on AT&T to fix the channel 99

problem [PEG channels in a sub-menu of that

channel], the quality and accessibility issues and the fee for

transmission issue," said ACT President John Rocco. "These telecommunications corporations

have an obligation to the public interest because they use our public

rights-of-way and our public spectrum."

An AT&T spokesperson pointed to its own, newer, video

that it said demonstrated that the channels were clear and not difficult to

find, and that improvements in load times had been made. The video points out

that PEG channels are on the opening screen.

"We are committed to carrying Public, Educational, and

Government (PEG) programming over AT&T

U-verse TV, having deployed the service in hundreds of cities with

hundreds of PEG channels," AT&T

said in a statement, adding that the video demonstrates that its programming

"can be easily and quickly accessible, is high quality and offers many

benefits."