ACLU to FCC: It's Title II Time

The American

Civil Liberties Union has released a report detailing why it thinks the

FCC should impose Title II common carrier regulations on broadband

access services.

In Network

Neutrality 101, the group, which calls network openness a key free

speech issues, argues that common carrier rules apply to most forms of

telecommunications, and as they have been to railroads,

canals, telegraphs and telephones, they should be applied to the online

world. "These rules have already been written into the law by Congress;

the FCC should apply them to broadband," said ACLU.

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has proposed applying some Title

II telecommunications service common carrier rules to Internet Service

Providers, but that ran into heavy fire from network providers

and many in Congress. That option is still on the table, but so are

others like trying to find broadband oversight authority under the Title

I information service designation under which the FCC currently

regulates broadband.

"As we enter

a new phase in the Internet's history, network neutrality needs to be

given legal force so that it cannot be swept away by powerful

corporations and so that cyberspace remains the free

and open medium that we have come to expect."

Without that protection, ACLU argues, those companies will make "fundamental and detrimental" changes to the open Internet.

For their

part, those companies have pointed out there is scant evidence of

blocking or degrading content, and that it is in the best interests of

their companies in a wildly competitive marketplace

to give users the best Internet experience possible which in addition

to being able to access content and applications of their choosing, also

includes managing their networks for the booming volume of traffic. For

example, the International Telecommunications

Union predicted Tuesday that 2 billion people worldwide will be online

by the end of this year.

ACLU's

tabbing of network neutrality as "one of the foremost free speech issues

of our time" comes the same week that freedom is being celebrated by

news organizations, academics and the public (http://www.freespeechweek.org/).