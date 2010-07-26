ACLU Disses DISCLOSE Act

The

American Civil Liberties Union is urging the Senate to vote down the DISCLOSE

Act, which imposes new reporting requirements on funding of election ads,

including publicizing donor lists.

"The

ACLU supports the disclosure of large contributions to candidates as long as it

does not have a chilling effect on political participation, but the DISCLOSE

Act would inflict unnecessary damage to free speech rights and does not include

the proper safeguards to protect Americans' privacy," said Michael

Macleod-Ball, ACLU chief legislative and policy counsel, in a statement.

"The bill would severely impact donor anonymity, especially those donors

who give to smaller and more controversial organizations."

The

ACLU is concerned by a carve-out in the bill for large advocacy

organizations--over 500,000 members with revenues from corporations and unions

of less than 15%. "By exempting larger organizations that might tend to be

more mainstream from certain disclosure requirements," says ACLU,

"the bill inequitably suppresses only the speech of smaller organizations

that might be more controversial, and compromises the anonymity of small

donors."

The

House passed its version of the bill last month.