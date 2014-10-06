ACI Pushes FCC 2.4 GHz WiFi Initiative

The American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research is sending out a "ConsumerGram" Monday (Otc. 6) promoting the benefits of freeing up more spectrum for Wi-Fi.

The FCC has proposed freeing up more WiFi spectrum in the 2.4 GHz band, one of several initiatives to allow for more WiFi use.

In its note to consumers, ACI pitches the FCC proposal as a boon to schools, colleges and hospitals, which will get 20,000 new access points, and free service to customers in federally declared disaster areas.

