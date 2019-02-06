ACA's Polka to Carry Broadband Standard at Senate Hearing

American Cable Association president Matt Polka will represent the broadband buildout perspective at an upcoming hearing hearing next week on infrastructure, according to the Senate Commerce Committee.

While the President did not talk much about the issue in the State of the Union address, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the powerful Commerce Committee, will be convening a hearing--“America’s Infrastructure Needs: Keeping Pace with a Growing Economy"--Feb. 13. The Trump Administration, in the form of appointee FCC chair Ajit Pai, has been focused on broadband infrastructure buildouts, including streamlining tower citing for 5G.

"The hearing will focus on opportunities for infrastructure improvement, including federal funding, financing programs, and permitting and regulatory streamlining," said Wicker's office.

In addition to Polka, whose members, small and medium-sized telecoms, are on the front lines of closing the rural digital divide--witnesses are William Friedman, chairman, American Association of Port Authorities; Ian Jefferies, president, Association of American Railroads; Chris Spear, president, American Trucking Association; and Larry Willis, president, Transportation Trades Department.