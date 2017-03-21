ACA's Polka to Hill: Reduce 'Sheer Mass' of Regulatory Burdens

On the eve of a March 21 House Communications Subcommittee hearing on broadband infrastructure, American Cable Association president Matt Polka outlined his group's advice for how best to do that.

In a letter to Communications Subcommittee chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Polka sounded an investment and economic-friendly note, saying his small and mid-sized members were ready "to invest more and create thousands of jobs to meet their residential, business, and institutional customers’ demands for even more robust networks."

But he said they would need some help from Washington.

That was:

1) Insure access to critical infrastructure

2) Target support in unserved, high-cost areas

3) Reduce the "sheer mass" of regulatory burdens on smaller operators who have fewer resources to shoulder them.

ACA members are also likely to take that message to the Hill in person next week as members gather in D.C. for their annual policy summit and regulator/legislator meet-and-greet.