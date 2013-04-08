ACA's Boyers to Senate: Economics, Regs, Driving Operators Out

Small cable operators plan to tell Congress that rising

costs, declining video margins, outdated legacy regs and "onerous"

new ones have driven many operators out of business.

Among the problematic regs are those related to pole

attachments and rights of way that drive up costs and make broadband deployment

in rural areas more difficult.

That is according to American Cable Association board member

Patricia Jo Boyers of Boycom Cablevision and her prepared testimony for a

Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the state or rural communications

scheduled for April 9.

She says that smaller cable operators serving rural areas

need to continue to offer usage-based pricing and employ "reasonable

network management" to control subs who use "excessive amounts"

of bandwidth, and to be able to offer specialized or "managed"

services. Both of those practices are allowable under FCC network neutrality

rules, but have come under fire from activist groups.

She also said another key is for the government not to

subsidize competitors, though it should allow smaller operators to compete for

subsidies in truly unserved areas. The Commission is migrating Universal

Service Fund for telecom in high-cost, hard to reach, mostly rural areas to a

reverse auction via the newly named Connect America Fund.

"Third, all broadband providers, including

cable operators, should have a fair opportunity to access support when the

Commission holds reverse auctions," she says. Two other keys to the

Connect America Fund disbursement, she said, are that no support should go

where there are competitive providers and that the funds should be limited only

to that which is necessary to deliver the speed required by the commission,

which she says is 4 Mbps/12 Mbps.